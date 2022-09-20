AMD’s next-gen Radeon GPUs will be revealed November 3

In an announcement that’s certainly not timed around Nvidia’s RTX 40-series reveal (no sir, why would you think that?), AMD has revealed when it plans to show off its next-gen Radeon GPU designs. Scott Herkelman, the company’s Radeon chief, sent out a Save the Date announcement via Twitter, revealing November 3rd as the coming out party for the new RDNA3 platform. That should come with a new series of desktop and laptop cards, as well as next-gen integrated graphics, like the RDNA2 chips powering the Steam Deck and other portables.

Join us on November 3rd as we launch RDNA 3 to the world! More details to come soon! #RDNA3 #AMD pic.twitter.com/oftq1Fjrgt — Scott Herkelman (@sherkelman) September 20, 2022

Precise details are scarce, more so than they are for Nvidia’s announcement set for less than an hour from the time of writing. But recent promotional material from AMD indicates that the company will be focusing more on efficiency than raw, number-crunching power. A blog post touting the performance-per-watt prowess of AMD’s existing lineup was posted just yesterday, in which the upcoming switch to a 5nm fabrication process was hyped up.

You can expect the reveal to include new high-end flagship cards, hopefully set for a retail release later this year. But for my money, the eventual integrated graphics side of the equation—no doubt coming long after the desktop GPU launch—will be far more interesting. AMD can trade barbs with its competition for core counts and polygons, but portable hardware like the Steam Deck and laptops with integrated graphics that can run high-end games are where the real growth potential is waiting. The Ryzen 6000 series has shown that AMD has come to play, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.

There’s no time set for AMD’s announcement. Whenever it happens to be, PCWorld will be covering it live.