Deal

Our favorite NVMe SSD, the SK Hynix Gold P31, is on sale for $86

You really can't go wrong here.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
SK hynix gold SSD
SK hynix

If you need a massive amount of storage for your plethora of games, you’re in luck. Amazon’s selling the SK Hynix Gold P31 SSD for just $86.39. That’s a savings of $80.60. This deal includes the 2TB, 1TB, and 500GB models. Back when we reviewed this drive, we really liked the eco-friendly packaging and the zippy everyday performance. It’s also quite affordable, which is always a plus. But let’s not waste any more time and get right into the nitty gritty.

The SK Hynix Gold P31 features read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s. That’s pretty darn fast. This drive is also easy to install across a multitude of devices and it should run nice and cool. There are 128 layers of NAND flash memory as well, which means it can hold more data.

This is a phenomenal deal that ends on September 25th, so you’ll need to act fast.

Get the SK hynix Gold P31 NVMe SSD for $86.39 at Amazon

Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

