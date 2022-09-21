Our favorite NVMe SSD, the SK Hynix Gold P31, is on sale for $86

If you need a massive amount of storage for your plethora of games, you’re in luck. Amazon’s selling the SK Hynix Gold P31 SSD for just $86.39. That’s a savings of $80.60. This deal includes the 2TB, 1TB, and 500GB models. Back when we reviewed this drive, we really liked the eco-friendly packaging and the zippy everyday performance. It’s also quite affordable, which is always a plus. But let’s not waste any more time and get right into the nitty gritty.

The SK Hynix Gold P31 features read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s. That’s pretty darn fast. This drive is also easy to install across a multitude of devices and it should run nice and cool. There are 128 layers of NAND flash memory as well, which means it can hold more data.

This is a phenomenal deal that ends on September 25th, so you’ll need to act fast.

Get the SK hynix Gold P31 NVMe SSD for $86.39 at Amazon