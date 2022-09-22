This compact, colorful mechanical keyboard is just $30

I’m not sure about you, but I’m a sucker for unique keyboards. If you’re anything like me, then you’re in luck, as we’ve got a nice deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Havit mechanical wired keyboard for $30.39. That’s a savings of $19.60. The black and orange keycaps are giving me major spooky season vibes, which is always a plus in my book. While the color scheme is cool, let’s go over the most important bit: the specs and features.

The Havit mechanical keyboard features 89 keys, a number pad, and red switches. Red switches require less pressure to push them down, which allows for more accurate keystrokes. This is a popular choice among gamers, though this keyboard features a compact design that may require an adjustment period while your fingers get used to slightly different WASD locations. That said, the smaller size frees up a great deal of desk space. The keyboard also has an adjustable stand.

Most mechanical keyboards start at $50 and only go up (way up) from there. This one is a great way to dip your toes into the majestic mechanical switch waters without breaking the bank.

Get the Havit mechanical keyboard for $30.39 at Amazon