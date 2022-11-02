Sweep unused files and speed up your PC with 36% off Lorien Cleaner

Computers slow down over time for numerous reasons, but one of the biggest causes might simply be too many loose files bogging up your programs. With a drive cleaner like Lorien Cleaner, you can get rid of junk files and get your PC running like the day you first booted it. Lifetime access is currently just $19.

Rated 4.5 stars in our store, Lorien Cleaner is designed to be easy to use. Just open up the program, allow it to scan your system, and click to sweep away unused files and settings. Additionally, you can use Lorien Cleaner to shut off programs that hog RAM and processor power in the background. You won’t even need to remind yourself to run a sweep; the program can clean your computer regularly for you.

For a limited time, PCWorld readers can get Lorien Cleaner for life. It’s on sale for $19, down from $29.

Lorien Cleaner: The Best Junk Cleaner for PC with Lifetime Access – $19

Clean Up House!

Prices subject to change.