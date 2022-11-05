Share files between devices with this four-headed USB thumb drive

Transferring files from one phone to another is challenging enough. But if you’re juggling multiple operating systems, switching from one cable to another can be a nightmare. For example, if you own an iPhone, you’ll probably need a Lightning to USB-C or to USB-A just to port something over, at least for a little while longer.

Luckily, this 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive can back you up until then. It features four connectors for Lightning, USB-C, USB 3.0, and Micro-USB, allowing you to save everything on one thumb drive and transfer them to a wide range of devices. This model offers 64GB of capacity, which should be plenty for sharing photos, videos, apps, device settings, and much more.

This USB stick measures just 0.2 inches thick and 1.8 inches long, so it’s easy to slip into your pocket or bag. It’s plenty fast, too, offering up to 25MB/s transfer speeds.

Share all your files without compatibility issues with the 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive, on sale today for just $22.99.

