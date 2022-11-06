This top-rated PDF editing program is 33% off for a limited time

If you study at university or work in an office environment, you’ve undoubtedly created, shared, or received PDFs at one point. This file type is perhaps the most common document extension in the world, and for good reason. They’re lightweight, making them easy to send to colleagues. Plus, they hold document formatting well.

But for all their usefulness, they can be a real pain to deal with, especially if you encounter a typo or poorly-sized graphic that needs adjusting. Adobe Acrobat can edit those PDFs handily, except its iterations come with a recurring fee. PDF Reader Pro offers a well-priced alternative, just $39.99 for life.

Recognized by G2 in its 2022 Category Leaders Report for PDF Software, PDF Reader Pro offers dozens of tools that make viewing, editing, and marking up PDFs easier. You can annotate files with stamps, insert links, and even add images, which may help bring your team’s content to life. You can also insert headers, footers, page numbers, and Bates numbering for essential documents.

Need help organizing your content? You can restructure and outright delete pages to present your content thoughtfully. PDF Reader Pro also lets you merge multiple documents into one or split a multi-page file into numerous PDF files. Finally, you can convert files into Word docs, Excel sheets, PowerPoint presentations, or turn images into PDFs.

A smart PDF editor and converter can optimize your workflow. For a limited time, PCWorld readers can purchase a PDF Reader Pro Premium License for just $39.99 or 33% off.

PDF Reader Pro Smart PDF Editor & Converter Tool: Premium License (For Windows) – $39.99

Edit and Markup PDFs for One Price

Prices subject to change.