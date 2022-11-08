Practice Python with over 100 hands-on exercises for $25 with Code Direct

When it comes to coding, staring at a textbook and reading theory after theory won’t do you much good. As with all skills, learning to code takes practice, and if you want to get hands-on experience in languages such as Python, look no further than Code Direct, available now for $24.99.

This interactive Python coding platform is designed for beginner developers who want to revisit Python, whether for a job interview or simple fun. It offers 16 lectures comprising 20 hours of content, and you can put your skills to the test with over 100 hands-on exercises.

Some concepts you’ll discover include syntax, variables, data types, and more. Plus, Code Direct subscribers will enjoy lifetime updates and future features, such as upcoming lessons on HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Want to learn a new skill or brush up on your previous Python knowledge? PCWorld readers can get subscribe to Code Direct for life for just $24.99, down from $79.

