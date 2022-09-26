Look sharp with this 1080p Razer webcam for just $50

Need a better webcam for work meetings and streaming on Twitch? Then we’ve got a fantastic deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Razer Kiyo X webcam for $49.99. That’s a savings of $30. This device features autofocus and multiple mounting positions. There’s a lot more than meets the eye, though. Let’s get into it.

The Razer Kiyo X can run at 1080p at 30 frames-per-second or 720p at 60 frames-per-second. In other words, you can expect smooth video. It has customizable settings, too. That means you can change the brightness level, saturation, contrast, and so forth on the fly. Not only is this webcam ready to play straight out of the box, but it also works with Razer’s Synapse 3 software. This tool allows you to assign macros, change the lighting of your Razer devices, and create new key binds.

If it’s sharp video you’re after, then the Razer Kiyo X is well worth considering.

