Save $300 on this luxurious, yet potent Lenovo laptop

If you’re on the hunt for a powerful, portable laptop that can crush workloads and look good doing it, we’ve found the perfect deal for you today. Costco’s selling the Lenovo Slim 7i for $1,199.99. That’s a savings of $300. From the magnificent touchscreen to the powerful internal components, this particular laptop has a lot to offer. Let’s get into it.

The Lenovo Slim 7i is rocking an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Intel Arc A370M graphics (4GB), 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. In other words, this laptop has enough oomph to handle anything you need to throw at it, including video or photo editing work. A real draw here is the 32GB of memory—that’s a rare find, especially at this price point. The 16-inch touchscreen display has a resolution of 2560×1600 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen should produce sharp, vibrant visuals paired with Intel’s discrete Arc GPU. When it comes to connectivity options, you’re getting one Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-A, one HDMI, one headphone/microphone combo jack, and one SD media card reader.

This is an absolute steal. We don’t expect this deal to last long, though, so you better jump on it before it’s gone.

Get the Lenovo Slim 7i for $1,199.99 at Costco