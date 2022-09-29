Save $100 on this 240Hz Gigabyte gaming monitor

If you’re looking to make the most out of your gaming sessions, you should definitely check out this lightning fast monitor. Newegg’s selling the Gigabyte M27Q-X gaming monitor for $399.99. That’s a savings of $100. It measures 27-inches, which is a good size for a home office. Let’s dive right into the specifications and features.

The Gigabyte M27Q-X has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 240Hz, an aspect ratio of 16:9, and a one millisecond response time. In other words, this monitor should produce a sharp and vibrant picture with incredible responsiveness. For connectivity options, it’s rocking two HDMI, one DisplayPort, one USB Type-C, two USB 3.0 downstream, one USB 3.0 upstream, and one earphone jack. It also comes equipped with FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), which should help reduce any screen tearing issues.

If you’re after the best of the best, the Gigabyte M27Q-X is well worth considering.

Get the Gigabyte M27Q-X gaming monitor for $399.99 at Newegg