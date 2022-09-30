Should you splurge on Ryzen 7000 or save on Ryzen 5000?

AMD has a new generation of CPUs to drool over. And perhaps more importantly, it has a new CPU socket design for its main series, for the first time in five years. If you’re rocking an older Ryzen 2000- or 3000-series CPU, on an older AM4 motherboard, you’ve got a choice to make. Should you go for the now-cheaper, still-awesome Ryzen 5000 series, or dig deep in your wallet for a new AM5 motherboard, new DDR5 RAM, and a world-beating Ryzen 7000?

It’s a hard call for anyone, but luckily, Gordon and Adam are here to walk you through it in the latest PCWorld YouTube video.

The guys walk you through all kinds of upgrade scenarios, weighing the costs and benefits of a triple-component replacement for the latest tech, versus a much more affordable upgrade of a CPU alone. For the sake of easy searching, here are some of the head-to-head upgrade comparisons on the docket, with video timestamps linked:

It’s a great deep dive if you’re on the fence for an upgrade, especially if you’re looking for analysis on overall performance versus gaming. For more great, geeky discussions and hands-on, be sure to subscribe to PCWorld on YouTube!