How to use the Windows HDR Calibration app to make your monitor shine

More and more high-resolution displays are quietly including HDR capabilities as an added feature—and now Windows 11 will help make sure they’re used to the best of their ability with the new Windows HDR Calibration app.

The Windows HDR Calibration app, available for free from Microsoft via the Microsoft Store, was a small app that Microsoft launched alongside the Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2). It doesn’t appear to depend on Windows 11 22H2 specifically, though it does require Windows 11.

The app ships with some relatively strict hardware requirements: You’ll need an AMD Ryzen with integrated Radeon graphics or an 11th-gen Intel Core chip (Ice Lake) or higher. Alternatively, the app will work with pretty much any processor with a discrete GPU (AMD RX400 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1000 or later). Of course, you’ll need an HDR-capable display, too.

What’s HDR, again?

As our primer on HDR on the PC explains, high-dynamic range content more closely emulates the range of light as it fades from the deepest blacks to the brightest brights. If you’ve ever watched a dark scene and noticed a faint glow around even pitch-black scenes, that’s not HDR. HDR essentially instructs the display to make those pitch-black scenes as dark as possible, but to dial up the brightness when necessary. When configured correctly, HDR enables a nice upgrade in picture quality.

What our explanatory article describes in more detail can be summed up briefly: HDR works best when the display is capable of both high contrast ratios (for the darkest darks) as well as a high light output (for the brightest brights). That can be achieved in several different physical ways. One important tell, though, is the HDR rating of your display: An HDR10 or HDR400 display may not put out quite enough light to make HDR truly effective, but an HDR1000 display does.

There’s one other important point: In the Windows 11 Settings menu (System > Display > HDR) Windows should tell you if your display is certified for HDR. That’s important, as that communicates to the Windows 11 OS that HDR is enabled. “HDR certified displays typically work great out of the box without any additional calibration,” Microsoft’s Windows HDR Calibration app page notes. “However, you should still consider using the Windows HDR Calibration app on your HDR display.”

In other words, if your display is certified, it probably works just fine already—though the app can tweak it further. If Windows doesn’t report your display as certified (even if the box says it is!), the Windows HDR Configuration app is exactly what you’ll need.

In all, configuring your HDR display is a simple process, takes only a few minutes, and there’s even a quick fix if you think you’ve messed it all up.

How to use the Windows HDR Calibration app

As luck would have it, a vendor had recently pitched me on evaluating an Innocn display for some related testing of USB-C dongles and Thunderbolt docks. Innocn, a Chinese brand I’d never heard of, sent me the Innocn 27M2U, a 27-inch 4K HDR1000 display. Though it was factory-configured, with an HDR1000 label on the box, Windows did not report it as a certified HDR display—perfect for configuring with this new app.

(One note: For best effect, make sure the display is directly attached to your notebook or desktop, rather than via a USB-C dongle or Thunderbolt hub. While I found that a direct Thunderbolt-to-USB-C cable between my laptop and the display enabled HDR, routing it through a USB-C DisplayLink dock did not—fine for productivity, but not for HDR movies or gaming.)