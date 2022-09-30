This futuristic-looking Alienware mechanical keyboard is $99 off

If you’ve been looking around for a chic keyboard for either work or play, we’ve got a fabulous for you today. Amazon’s selling the Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard for $99.99. That’s a savings of $99.01. The bone white color scheme and floating keys are eye-catching and just plain lovely. However, the best part about this keyboard are the low-profile Cherry MX Red switches.

The Cherry MX switches have a lower profile feel, which are designed to be activated faster, making them a solid choice for gamers. That said, these keys aren’t as loud as others, which is good news if you plan on using this keyboard in an office setting. Other features include per-key RGB lighting, an included sound roller, and dedicated media keys.

If you’re wanting to type in style, then this Alienware keyboard is well worth considering.

Get the Alienware Low-Profile RGB gaming keyboard for $99.99 at Amazon