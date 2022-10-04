This 144Hz 4K Samsung gaming monitor is fast, sharp, and $220 off

If it’s the ultimate gaming experience you’re after, you should check out the Samsung Odyssey G70A gaming monitor. It’s adjustable, has a fast refresh rate, and visuals are buttery smooth. Amazon’s selling it for $579.99, which is a savings of $220. Let’s get right into the specs and features then.

The 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G70A has a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 144Hz, a viewing angle of 178-degrees, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Not only is this monitor a good size for a home office, but the picture should be sharp and vibrant as well. It’s also packing Nvidia G-Sync, which syncs the panel up with your computer’s GPU. This helps reduce any lag and screen tearing issues.

This is an absolute steal. You better jump on it, though. We don’t expect a deal like this to last very long.

Get the Samsung Odyssey G70A gaming monitor for $579.99 at Amazon