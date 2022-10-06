Escape reality with this gorgeous ultrawide Dell monitor for $250 off

If you’re on the hunt for a gorgeous curved monitor, then you’re in luck. Dell’s selling the ultrawide Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Curved Monitor for $619.99. That’s a savings of $250. This monitor is bright and colorful, and connectivity options are plentiful. Let’s get into it.

The 34-inch Dell UltraSharp has a crystal clear resolution of 3440×1440, a refresh rate of 60Hz, a response time of eight milliseconds, and an ultrawide aspect ratio of 21:9. The curvature measures 1900R, which means you’re in for a super immersive experience. This would be a marvelous screen for watching a fantasy epic like House of Dragon on. As for connectivity options, you’re getting one DP 1.4, two HDMI, two USB Type-C, one RJ45, one audio line-out, and much more. This monitor has quick access front ports, too.

If you’re after the ultimate streaming experience, then the Dell UltraSharp is well worth considering.

Get the Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Curved Monitor for $619.99 at Dell