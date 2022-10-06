Escape reality with this gorgeous ultrawide Dell monitor for $250 off

If you’re on the hunt for a gorgeous curved monitor, then you’re in luck. Dell’s selling the ultrawide Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Curved Monitor for $619.99. That’s a savings of $250. This monitor is bright and colorful, and connectivity options are plentiful. Let’s get into it.
The 34-inch Dell UltraSharp has a crystal clear resolution of 3440×1440, a refresh rate of 60Hz, a response time of eight milliseconds, and an ultrawide aspect ratio of 21:9. The curvature measures 1900R, which means you’re in for a super immersive experience. This would be a marvelous screen for watching a fantasy epic like House of Dragon on. As for connectivity options, you’re getting one DP 1.4, two HDMI, two USB Type-C, one RJ45, one audio line-out, and much more. This monitor has quick access front ports, too.
If you’re after the ultimate streaming experience, then the Dell UltraSharp is well worth considering.