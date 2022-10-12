Best October Prime Day soundbar and speaker deals still available

No desktop PC setup is complete without a decent set of speakers. And while TVs technically have speakers built-in, ever since they got thinner than an emaciated flamingo, those speakers have kind of sucked. So, a good soundbar add-on is an essential part of your living room, too. If you need either speaker type, you’re in luck: Amazon’s October Prime Day is here. There are plenty of deals to be had in what Amazon is calling its Prime Early Access Sale, which runs through Oct 12.
Desktop speakers don’t have a huge amount of fluctuation in price, and they don’t come in yearly waves like CPUs or laptops—the same speaker that was great in 2017 is still great in 2022, and probably still on sale.
TV soundbars are a little more seasonal in their updates, but again, buying a design that’s a couple of years old really doesn’t mean you’re missing anything, except maybe a high retail price. As with most consumer electronics, patience is a virtue if you’re looking to score a deal.
You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to score the best deals on Amazon, of course—here’s how to get it for free.
Best Prime Day Early Access computer speaker deals
- Logitech Z130 powered desktop speakers, $19.99 ($15.00 off at Amazon)
- Logitech Z213 2.1 desktop speakers, $24.99 ($25.00 off at Amazon)
- Logitech Z323 2.1 desktop speakers, $49.99 ($30 off at Amazon)
- Klipsch Synergy B-100 bookshelf speakers, $109.00 ($120 off at Amazon)
- Klipsch Synergy B-200 bookshelf speakers, $149.00 ($20 off at Amazon)
Best Prime Day Early Access soundbar deals
- Polk Audio Signa S2 soundbar with subwoofer, $149.00 ($100 off at Amazon)
- Polk Audio React soundbar with Dolby DTS and Alexa, $174.00 ($95 off at Amazon)
- Sony HT-S400 soundbar with subwoofer, $178.00 ($122 off at Amazon)
- Polk Audio Signa S3 soundbar with subwoofer and Chromecast, $186.00 ($114 off at Amazon)
- Polk Audio MagniFi compact soundbar with subwoofer, $194 ($106 off at Amazon)
- Klipsch Cinema 400 soundbar with subwoofer, $209.00 ($120 off at Amazon)
- Polk Audio Signa S4 soundbar with subwoofer, $259.00 ($141 off at Amazon)
- LG S75Q 3.1 soundbar with subwoofer, $396.99 ($100 off at Amazon)
- Klipsch Cinema 600 3.1 soundbar, $329.00 ($220 off at Amazon)
- Polk True Surround III 5.1 channel wireless surround system, $359.00 ($240 off at Amazon)
- Klipsch Cinema 800 3.1 soundbar, $579.00 ($390 off at Amazon)
Best Prime Day Early Access portable Bluetooth speaker deals
- JBL GO2 Bluetooth portable speaker, $21.95 ($18.00 off at Amazon)
- Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth portable speaker, $68.00 ($42.00 off at Amazon)
- Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth portable speaker, $98.00 ($81.99 off at Amazon)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth portable speaker, $229.00 ($100.00 off at Amazon)
- Sony SRS-XG500 Bluetooth boombox, $298.00 ($200.00 off at Amazon)
- JBL Boombox 2 Bluetooth speaker, $399.95 ($100.00 off at Amazon)
- Bang & Olufson Beolit 20 Bluetooth portable speaker, $399.00 ($130.00 off at Amazon)
Just like the original Prime Day (Prime Day Prime?), we’ll be keeping an eye out for discounts all over the web leading up to the two-day event. Deals from competitors, like Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart, generally don’t require the store’s accompanying free shipping subscription.