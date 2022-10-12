Reborn Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ gets an Nvidia RTX 3060

Microsoft’s Surface Studio 2+ represents the rebirth of Microsoft’s iconic, massive touchscreen all-in-one PC—with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 under the hood alongside an 11th-gen Core chip.

Otherwise, little has changed from its predecessor. The focal point of the Surface Studio 2+ remains its massive 28-inch (4500×3000) touch display, which absolutely commands attention as it rises majestically from its undersized base via a “zero gravity hinge.” Nevertheless, enthusiasts are likely to be disappointed by two key facts of this launch: No, there’s no standalone Studio monitor yet, and Microsoft has continued to use mobile components inside the Surface Studio 2+.

So what’s changed? Microsoft has made the leap to a semi-modern mobile Core processor, though the 11th-gen Core (as opposed to the modern, shipping 12th-gen “Alder Lake” chip) is a bit of a head-scratcher. Nvidia’s RTX 3060 GPU, however, makes more sense.

Essentially, the Surface Studio 2+ is a small step up from the Surface Laptop Studio Microsoft debuted in 2021, which also emphasized its unique pull-forward display. Is it worth the price, which has jumped from $3,499 (the Surface Studio 2) to the Surface Studio 2+’s starting price of $4,299.99? We’ll have to wait for the reviews to see after shipments begin October 25. You can order today, if you like.

Surface Studio 2+ basic features:

Display: 28 inches (4500×3000, 192ppi) sRGB/Vivid color profiles with Dolby Vision; 10-point multi-touch PixelSense, Gorilla Glass 3

28 inches (4500×3000, 192ppi) sRGB/Vivid color profiles with Dolby Vision; 10-point multi-touch PixelSense, Gorilla Glass 3 Processor: Core i7-11370H

Core i7-11370H Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM

Nvidia RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM Memory: 32GB DDR4

32GB DDR4 Storage: 1TB SSD

1TB SSD Ports: 3 USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) w/support for three external 4K60 displays, 3 USB-A (5Gbps), 1 gigabit ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone jack

3 USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) w/support for three external 4K60 displays, 3 USB-A (5Gbps), 1 gigabit ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone jack Cameras: Front: 1080p, Windows Hello-compatible

Front: 1080p, Windows Hello-compatible Audio: Dual far-field mics, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual far-field mics, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1 Operating system: Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro Dimensions: 9.8 x 8.7 x 1.3 inches (base); 21 pounds*

9.8 x 8.7 x 1.3 inches (base); 21 pounds* Accessories: Surface Pen, Surface Keyboard, Surface Mouse (all in box); Surface Dial (optional)

Surface Pen, Surface Keyboard, Surface Mouse (all in box); Surface Dial (optional) Price: Beginning at $4,299.99 (consumer and commercial)

*Microsoft didn’t release the dimensions of the Surface Studio 2+, but these are the dimensions of the Surface Studio 2.

All of the ports are on the rear of the Surface Studio 2+, just like the original. Microsoft

Microsoft will release the Surface Studio 2+ without the pen, keyboard, and mouse for $4,299.99 and with them for $4,499.99. A commercial version will be priced similarly.

Some of the upgrades to the Surface Studio 2+ are in line with Microsoft’s other Surface devices. For example, though there’s no hint of a standalone Surface Studio display, the inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 means that a Surface Studio 2+ buyer will have the option of adding an additional three displays—though at a “paltry” 4K (3840×2160) resolution, is it even worth it?

However, Microsoft’s Surface Studio 2+ does not ship with a 120Hz-capable display, perhaps an odd choice when Microsoft originally intended 120Hz to smooth and improve the digital inking experience, which is part and parcel of the Surface Studio lineup.

Microsoft is also making the Surface Studio 2+ far more manageable, in that virtually everything from the display to the PSU, thermals, motherboard, and hinge cover are now replaceable through a Surface Commercial Authorized Device Reseller. It’s doubtful that the Studio could be updated in this way, but we can dream.