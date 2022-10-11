Save $200 on this LG ultrawide gaming monitor this Prime Day

If you’ve been on the prowl for a curved gaming monitor, today is the day to take the plunge. Amazon’s October Prime Day is here and ready to tango. That means you’re going to see a slew of awesome discounts cropping up the next two days. The online retailer is selling the LG 34GP83A-B curved gaming monitor for $599.99. That’s a savings of $200. In order to gain access to these deals, you need to be a Prime member. You can easily do this by signing up for the 30-day free trial. Let’s get right into the specs then.

The 34-inch LG curved gaming monitor has a crystal clear resolution of 3440×1440, a one millisecond response time, and a fast refresh rate of 160Hz. You should expect a vibrant picture as well as an immersive experience thanks to the spacious 21:9 aspect ratio and the way in which the screen curves around you. It’s also G-Sync compatible, which helps reduce stuttering and screen tearing in games, resulting in an even smoother gaming experience.

This is an absolute steal, so you'll want to act fast.

