Save $200 on this LG ultrawide gaming monitor this Prime Day

It's time to escape reality.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
If you’ve been on the prowl for a curved gaming monitor, today is the day to take the plunge. Amazon’s October Prime Day is here and ready to tango. That means you’re going to see a slew of awesome discounts cropping up the next two days. The online retailer is selling the LG 34GP83A-B curved gaming monitor for $599.99. That’s a savings of $200. In order to gain access to these deals, you need to be a Prime member. You can easily do this by signing up for the 30-day free trial. Let’s get right into the specs then.

The 34-inch LG curved gaming monitor has a crystal clear resolution of 3440×1440, a one millisecond response time, and a fast refresh rate of 160Hz. You should expect a vibrant picture as well as an immersive experience thanks to the spacious 21:9 aspect ratio and the way in which the screen curves around you. It’s also G-Sync compatible, which helps reduce stuttering and screen tearing in games, resulting in an even smoother gaming experience.

This is an absolute steal, so you’ll want to act fast. Make sure you sign up for the 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of this deal.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

