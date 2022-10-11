This idiot-proof surround sound system is $210 off for Prime Day

In days of yore, getting surround sound hooked up to your TV was a task best left to experts. A central receiver, tons of weird formats, and miles and miles of speaker wire were enough to intimidate the most hardened of AV geeks. Today, all you need is a box of speakers and an HDMI cable. Such is the case with the high-end Polk system, which is on sale for over $200 off on Prime Day.

The Polk True Surround III is meant to be an idiot-proof surround sound setup for any living room. With the left, right, and center channels in a single sound bar, and both the subwoofer and two surround speakers connected to the primary unit wirelessly, literally all you need to do is plug in an HDMI cable to your TV to start enjoying true surround. If you have other hardware, it also accepts optical and Bluetooth connections.

Normally an okay deal at $599, the True Surround III system is just $389.35 for Amazon’s October Prime Day (AKA Prime Day 2: When Will the Madness End?) Naturally, you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber in order to get that multi-hundo discount — here’s how to get subscribed for free if you’re not already. And if this speaker set isn’t to your liking, check out our full roundup!

Get the Polk True Surround III for $389.35 at Amazon