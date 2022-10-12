Here’s where to buy Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090

It’s launch day for Nvidia’s latest, greatest, and absolutely girthiest graphics cards. If you’re at all interested in the GeForce RTX 4090, you should check out our exhaustive RTX 4090 review. “Nvidia’s monstrous GeForce RTX 4090 delivers luxuriously fast frame rates and futuristic features, but DLSS 3’s AI speed boost may be the real star,” we said. “It’s a behemoth of a GPU that draws a lot of power, but Nvidia’s sublime Founders Edition design remains cool, quiet, and eye-catching.”

And if you’ve sold a member or two of your family and you’re ready to buy this luxurious $1,599+ graphics card, you probably want to know where you can actually get your hands on an RTX 4090 when it hits the street on October 12.

GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition Read our review MSRP: $1,599 Best Prices Today:

At launch day, it’s often hard to find both Nvidia’s standard “Founders Edition” cards and the various flavors of the GPU offered by third-party manufacturers in stock, so click fast if you’re interested. Generally, we find that it’s best to start with Nvidia’s online store, then walk your way through the usual suspects of electronics retailers. While we reviewed Nvidia’s own Founders Edition (it’s great!) you’ll also find custom RTX 4090 graphics cards from Nvidia partners available. Here are all the listings we’ve found so far:

Nvidia

Amazon

Best Buy

Newegg

B&H Photo Video

MicroCenter

Note that a lot of retailers are using dummy pages until they get verified stock of the GPUs in. And retailers that allow third-party sellers, like Newegg, are seeing some rather egregious increases over the basic $1600-1900 prices for the card and its custom upgrades. Expect to see similar price hikes once the cards hit Amazon and initial stock sells out.