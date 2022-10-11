Prime Day deal: Save $190 on this Asus convertible Chromebook

Chromebooks are known for having fantastic battery life and robust builds. That’s why they’re widely used for educational purposes and personal productivity. If you’re on the hunt for a Chromebook, now is the time to buy, as Amazon’s October Prime Day is here and offering great deals. The online retailer is currently selling the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 for $349.99, at a savings of $190. However, in order to get that specific deal, you’ll need to be a Prime member. Don’t have Prime? Not a problem. You can sign up for the free 30-day trial.

The Asus Chromebook Flip has an Intel Core M3-8100Y CPU, Intel HD 615 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. This web-based machine should be able to handle everyday tasks like surfing the web, checking e-mail, and watching Netflix. The 14-inch 1080p screen is fine for most tasks, but it’s nothing to write home about. The specs are fine, especially for a Chromebook, but the biggest draw here is the 2-in-1 form factor. The 360-degree hinge allows you to swing the screen all the way around, which means you can prop it up like a tent or tuck away the keyboard and use it like a handheld tablet. It also weighs about three pounds thanks to the all-aluminum chassis.

This is a solid deal. You better take advantage of it now before Prime Day is over. If you’re looking for something different, you may want to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals.

