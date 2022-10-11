Grab this massive 2TB for a ludicrously cheap $107 during Prime Day

SATA SSDs may seem outdated if you live for speed, but don’t count them out, especially if you need a lot of space for minimal cash. Case in point: Right now during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, you can grab the 2TB version of the Crucial MX500 for a shockingly low $107.

This price is closer to the normal price of a 1TB drive—previous best deals for SATA SSD of this capacity usually run $30 to $50 more. Even if you’re not a Prime member (here’s how to subscribe for free), you’ll still pay $5 dollars more. The only catch is that this deal’s so popular that estimated ship times have now pushed out to early December.

If you’re willing to wait, you’ll be getting an extremely good deal. We already liked Crucial’s more budget BX500 in our review, awarding it four stars out of five. This MX500 model offers faster speeds, making it a nice upgrade or addition to a PC, particularly one still using a spinning hard disk drive as a boot drive. At 2TB, this drive will easily store documents, photos, videos, and more. It could even serve as a good secondary drive for storing PC games.

Should you have your heart set on an even faster SSD, Amazon’s Prime Day 2 has other tempting storage deals. You’ll spend more, of course—but our top deal picks are all at their lowest prices ever. Check out the SK Hynix Platinum P41 and Crucial P5 Plus in particular, as they’ve got deals on all capacities ranging from 500GB to 2TB.

Crucial MX500 deal lasts only for today, though, so don’t delay if you want one. Not only do you have a limited time to jump on it, but the ship time is already going to be a long wait. It could slip out even further as more people pile onto this deal.

