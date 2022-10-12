Amazon’s outstanding Kindle Paperwhite has never been cheaper

Amazon may have just released a new Kindle, but right now, bookworms should set their sights on the fancier Kindle Paperwhite. During the company’s October Prime Day sale, the standard Paperwhite is just $100—$40 off, and the same price as its more basic sibling.

At the same cost, it’s a no-brainer to opt for the Paperwhite’s extra features. You get a larger screen, waterproofing, up to an extra month of battery life, a more evenly lit screen, and the option of warm lighting for nighttime reading. Still leaning toward the basic Kindle and its 16GB of storage? The Paperwhite Signature Edition is also on sale, back down to its all-time low of $135, down from $190. That will boost you to 32GB of space, plus also expand the feature set to include faster charging, support for wireless charging, and adaptive front lights that adjust their brightness based on your environment.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $99 ($40 off)

As a bonus, you can get three free months of Kindle Unlimited, Amazon’s digital book subscription service, with either Paperwhite version. (We’ve linked to those versions here.) If for some reason you don’t want that access to unlock, you can choose an option with it. But in the spirit of deal hunting, snag that subscription—then immediate visit your account to turn off auto-renew. Easy-peasy.

You can also grab the Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition at a steep discount. Currently, you pay just $110 for the usual bundle of a modified Paperwhite with parental controls, a vocab builder, and no ads; 1 year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a service similar to Kindle Unlimited, but curated for younger readers; and a protective cover.

Not sure which version of the Kindle Paperwhite you’d like? Our side-by-side comparison runs down the full differences between the standard and signature editions. Once you’ve decided, you’ll have until just before midnight Pacific on Wednesday to order one.