Nab this 1080p monitor for a measly $80 on Prime Day

If you’re looking to score a 1080p monitor for work or day-to-day use, there’s no better time than now to buy. Day two of Amazon’s Prime Day is here and with it comes a slew of awesome discounts on anything and everything. The online retailer is selling the Sceptre 22-inch monitor for $79.97. That’s a savings of $20. You have to be a Prime member in order to get those discounts, though. If you’re not a Prime member, you can get it for free by signing up for the 30-day trial. Let’s get right into the specs and features of this specific monitor.

The Sceptre has a resolution of 1920×1080, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a three millisecond response time. The picture should be clear for everyday tasks. The monitor itself measures 22-inches, which is a good size for a small home office. When it comes to monitor sizes, the Sceptre is on the smaller side. That’s fine, and you can also use it as a secondary monitor if you want.

Prime Day ends at midnight, so you better pick up this monitor sooner rather than later.

