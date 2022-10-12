Score MSI’s luxurious Prestige laptop for an affordable price during Prime Day

If you’re on the hunt for a swanky laptop for work or personal use, you’re in luck. Day two of Amazon’s Prime Day is here and with it comes an tsunami of epic discounts. The online retailer is selling the MSI Prestige 14-inch laptop for $729.99. That’s a savings of $219.01. You need to be a Prime member to gain access to those discounts, though. If you’re not a member, you can sign up for the 30-day trial for free. Let’s plunge right into the specs and features of this chic laptop.

The MSI Prestige is rocking an Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The lack of a discrete GPU means this is no gaming machine, but those internals are plenty potent for virtually all other everyday tasks. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080. The chassis is made of lightweight aluminum, so it’s a relatively portable laptop at just over three pounds. The carbon gray exterior just looks so sophisticated as well.

This is an absolute gem. Prime Day ends at midnight, though, so you best swoop in fast and nab this laptop before it’s gone.

Looking for something different? If so, we’ve got something for every type of buyer on our Prime Day laptop roundup.

Get the MSI Prestige laptop for $729.99 at Amazon