This ultra-luxurious HP convertible laptop is $280 off

If you’re on the hunt for a luxurious convertible laptop, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s selling the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for $669.99. That’s a savings of $280. Not only does this laptop have a 260-degree hinge, which allows you to swing the screen around, but it also has a 1080p touchscreen. That’s a massive value right there. However, the specs aren’t too shabby either. Let’s dive right into it then.

The HP Envy x360 comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. This laptop is zippy enough for word processing, spreadsheet work, web browsing, and so on. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and is touch-enabled. Plus, the silver exterior is super chic.

This is a fantastic laptop for work or personal use. You better hop on it now before it’s gone.

Get the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for $669.99 at Best Buy