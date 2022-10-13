Home / Laptops
Deal

This ultra-luxurious HP convertible laptop is $280 off

Swanky as heck.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
HP Envy x360
HP

If you’re on the hunt for a luxurious convertible laptop, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s selling the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for $669.99. That’s a savings of $280. Not only does this laptop have a 260-degree hinge, which allows you to swing the screen around, but it also has a 1080p touchscreen. That’s a massive value right there. However, the specs aren’t too shabby either. Let’s dive right into it then.

The HP Envy x360 comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. This laptop is zippy enough for word processing, spreadsheet work, web browsing, and so on. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and is touch-enabled. Plus, the silver exterior is super chic.

This is a fantastic laptop for work or personal use. You better hop on it now before it’s gone.

Get the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for $669.99 at Best Buy

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes