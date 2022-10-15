Razer’s kitty-ears headset now comes with bear and bunny ears, too

I doubt that even Razer realized how popular its “Kitty Edition” of the Kraken headset would become when it released the first version a few years ago. Chalk it up to the popularity of blinged-out gamer streams, or maybe people just like looking adorable while racking up kills in CS:GO. Whatever the reason, Razer isn’t going to argue with success. The latest version, christened the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, features interchangeable kitty, bear, and bunny ears. And before you ask, yes, they all light up with Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting system.

The three different sets of ears are all variations on the same design, changed only slightly in length and roundness for the cartoon effect. With dual electrical contacts you can swap them out on the fly, even using just one ear or mixing and matching if the fancy strikes you. The headset comes in Razer’s standard black-and-green livery or the more thematically appropriate “Quartz” pink.

Razer

In technical terms, the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is identical to the non-Kitty Kraken V3. That means huge 50mm stereo drivers, a detachable cardioid microphone, 20Hz-to-20kHz audio range, RGB lighting on the sides, and a braided USB-A cable for connection. That extra animal-themed bling doesn’t come cheap: When the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro launches sometime later this year it’ll cost $199.99, double the price of the standard version.

Razer

In other streamer-friendly news, Razer announced its first dedicated backdrop for video production. The Blue Screen (not green, possibly to keep from interfering with Razer’s own color scheme?) pops up out of a compact floor-standing base to rise to 96 inches tall and 60 inches wide. When rolled up into its case, the entire kit can be moved around quickly via an integrated handle. It looks like a sleek option for those who don’t have the money or time to create a “set” background. It’s on sale today for $149.99.