Save $570 on this blazing fast Lenovo gaming laptop

If you’re on the hunt for a powerful gaming laptop, then you’ve come to the right place. eBay’s currently selling the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop for $1,399.99. That’s a savings of $570. Not only does this laptop sport some impressive specs, but it also has a 2560×1600 display. That’s not too shabby. Let’s get into the nitty gritty then, shall we?

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. That means you should be able to run most competitive games on high or ultra graphics. The display measures 16-inches and has a refresh rate of 165Hz. In other words, you can expect a sharp and vibrant picture. For connectivity options, this laptop has one HDMI, three USB 3.2 Gen 1, three USB 3.2 Gen 2, and a headphone/microphone combo.

