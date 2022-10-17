Home / Laptops
Deal

Save $570 on this blazing fast Lenovo gaming laptop

Get your game on.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Lenovo Legion laptop
Lenovo

If you’re on the hunt for a powerful gaming laptop, then you’ve come to the right place. eBay’s currently selling the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop for $1,399.99. That’s a savings of $570. Not only does this laptop sport some impressive specs, but it also has a 2560×1600 display. That’s not too shabby. Let’s get into the nitty gritty then, shall we?

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. That means you should be able to run most competitive games on high or ultra graphics. The display measures 16-inches and has a refresh rate of 165Hz. In other words, you can expect a sharp and vibrant picture. For connectivity options, this laptop has one HDMI, three USB 3.2 Gen 1, three USB 3.2 Gen 2, and a headphone/microphone combo.

This is a hot deal and it’s selling out fast, so you better jump on it now before it’s too late.

Get the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop for $1,399.99 at eBay

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes