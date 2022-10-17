Home
One RTX 4090 design includes a built-in bubble level

It's a perfect solution for a graphics card that weighs more than the average two-by-four
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is, if you’ll forgive me for using dense tech industry jargon, a great big stomping Heffalump of a graphics card. The thing is so big you might just need a new PC case to install it, which makes sense because even the biggest PCs aren’t designed to have something the size of a modern game console hanging off their PCIe ports. While we’ve seen a couple of OEM designs with built-in support brackets, one manufacturer takes it to the next step by including something more often seen in a construction yard.

The Sheli 51RISC, a variant of the RTX 4090, is sold in China but is available to buy on AliExpress (spotted by Techspot), has a pseudo-military look to its triple-fan cooler. It looks like something you might grab at a surplus store on a whim. But look on the upper edge of the card, the one that would face out of the tempered glass side of a gaming PC, and you’ll see not one but two spirit levels with floating bubbles. Anyone who’s ever hung a photo on a wall will recognize this as the simplest way to check whether or not something is crooked, say, because it’s so unbelievably heavy that it’s threatening to snap a motherboard PCB in two.

It’s a novel approach to this emerging problem and perhaps a tacit admission that these triple- and quadruple-slot cards are getting a bit out of hand. Interestingly, while the listing proudly shows off that spirit level built right into the card’s cooler, it doesn’t make any mention of a support bracket to actually keep the card itself level. Between you and me, I’d skip the month-long shipping time (and the $900 markup over the RTX 4090 retail price) and just stick one of these on the side of a GPU from Best Buy.

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

