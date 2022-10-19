This ultra-fast, ultrawide curved gaming monitor is cheaper than ever

Finding the right monitor can be hard work, especially if you’re looking for one that can deliver the ultimate gaming experience. Fortunately for you, we’ve got an awesome deal on tap. Amazon’s selling the AOC CU34G2X ultrawide curved gaming monitor for $327.59. That’s a savings of $72.40, and far and away the cheapest price this monitor has even been on Amazon. (We’ve had our eye on it for a while.) Not only is this monitor adjustable and the design frameless, but the specs are solid as well.

The 34-inch AOC gaming monitor has an ultrawide 3440×1440 resolution, a one millisecond response time, a 1500R curvature, and a 144Hz refresh rate. That’s a recipe for a butt-kicking gaming experience. It also has a 178-degree viewing angle and adaptive sync. This technology syncs your GPU’s refresh rate with the monitor’s, which helps eliminate stuttering and screen tearing. The warranty is pretty darn good, too. It covers a year of one-time accidental damage and, if a dead pixel pops up or your monitor needs to be replaced, you’re all set for up to three years.

This is a fantastic deal for people who play immersive games. Playing Microsoft Flight Simulator or Forza Horizon 5 on this beast would be awesome. You best nab it now before it’s gone.

