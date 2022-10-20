Save $300 on this sleek Lenovo laptop that’s ready for work or play

If you’re on the hunt for a swanky 2-in-1 laptop, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Best Buy’s selling the Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible laptop for $1,399.99. That’s a savings of $300. Not only is the arctic grey color scheme attractive, but the display is also touch-enabled. The specs are pretty excellent, too. Let’s dive in.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i features an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Intel Arc A370M dedicated graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s an abundant amount of overall power. There’s even a fingerprint reader and a 1080p webcam!

This laptop should be able to handle resource-heavy apps, spreadsheet work, editing, and even gaming—though gaming may require some slight tinkering. The 14-inch touch display’s 2560×1600 resolution is a bit steep for the Arc A370M in graphics-intense modern games, so you’d probably have a better experience dropping down to 1080p.

This is a sleek, powerful laptop ready for work and play alike, and it’s even more compelling at this price. You better swoop in now before this deal expires.

