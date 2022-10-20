Home
Save $300 on this sleek Lenovo laptop that’s ready for work or play

This laptop is super luxurious.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Lenovo Yoga 7i
Lenovo

If you’re on the hunt for a swanky 2-in-1 laptop, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Best Buy’s selling the Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible laptop for $1,399.99. That’s a savings of $300. Not only is the arctic grey color scheme attractive, but the display is also touch-enabled. The specs are pretty excellent, too. Let’s dive in.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i features an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Intel Arc A370M dedicated graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s an abundant amount of overall power. There’s even a fingerprint reader and a 1080p webcam!

This laptop should be able to handle resource-heavy apps, spreadsheet work, editing, and even gaming—though gaming may require some slight tinkering. The 14-inch touch display’s 2560×1600 resolution is a bit steep for the Arc A370M in graphics-intense modern games, so you’d probably have a better experience dropping down to 1080p.

This is a sleek, powerful laptop ready for work and play alike, and it’s even more compelling at this price. You better swoop in now before this deal expires.

Get the Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible laptop for $1,399.99 at Amazon

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

