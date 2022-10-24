LEGO built a monster gaming PC inside a haunted house playset for Halloween

LEGO has been appealing more and more to adult builders these days — it has to, now that every other set costs north of $300. But you won’t find its latest creation on a Target toy shelf. The company took to Twitter this weekend to show off an enormous custom haunted house design, filled to the brim with spooky touches and monster mini-figs. But the coolest part is hiding just behind the brickwork: a fully-operational gaming PC, complete with a custom cooling loop that would make any mad scientist proud.

Just in time for Halloween 🎃 This monster, one-off, brick-built gaming PC is giving us the chills. pic.twitter.com/0PhL05ko8g — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) October 23, 2022

The way the parts are integrated into the decor is ingenious. Cooling fans are recessed into decorative arches, reservoirs hide LEGO spiders in “preservative,” and every inch of both the exterior and interior is touched up with spooky little details. Open up the case with its integrated hinges and you’ll find a huge Frankenstein monster, various balconies for minifigs to hang out (or from), a pipe organ for Dracula, and even a tiny LED showing off system temperatures with custom brick graphics. Some of the minifigs are even integrated as festive guides for cable routing.

The massive creation is bigger than any retail set, made from more than 20,000 LEGO bricks. Hardware specs include a Core i9-12900KF processor and a GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, all started with a switch cunningly hidden underneath a gargoyle on the house’s exterior. Sadly, this is an entirely promotional design: while there are plenty of LEGO PCs out there, this one will remain a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.