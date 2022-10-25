This Lenovo ThinkBook laptop is zippy, luxurious, and $660 off

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 laptop is swanky as heck thanks to its minimalist exterior. However, it’s definitely more than just a pretty face. Lenovo’s currently selling this model for $989.40, which is a savings of $659.60. While the 1080p webcam, backlit keyboard, and fingerprint reader are nice additions, the specs are also solid. Let’s get right into it.

The ThinkBook 13s is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU, AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. That’s more than enough power for word processing, spreadsheet work, web browsing, and maybe some light gaming. The 13.3-inch non-touch display has a 1920×1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. According to Lenovo, the display’s brightness measures 300 nits. If that number is indeed accurate, then you can expect a relatively vibrant display.

This is an awesome sale at Lenovo, so you better swoop in now and grab this laptop before it’s gone for good.

