Save $100 on this lightning fast 240Hz Dell gaming monitor

If you’re on the hunt for a screaming fast monitor for those intense gaming sessions, you’re in luck. The Dell S2522HG gaming monitor is zippy, sharp, and $100 off. It’s available at Amazon for just $199.99. It measures 24.5-inches, which is the perfect size for a home office. The specs are pretty good, too. Let’s get right into it then.

The Dell S2522HG has a 1920×1080 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a one millisecond response time. The picture should be vibrant and gameplay buttery smooth. It also has Nvidia G-Sync, which helps eliminate screen tear by synchronizing the monitor’s refresh rate with your computer’s GPU.

This is a phenomenal deal. However, we don’t expect it to last very long. You best nab this monitor now before it’s gone.

Get the Dell Dell S2522HG monitor for $199.99 at Amazon