Save $100 on this lightning fast 240Hz Dell gaming monitor

Get your game on, friends.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Dell S2522HG monitor
If you’re on the hunt for a screaming fast monitor for those intense gaming sessions, you’re in luck. The Dell S2522HG gaming monitor is zippy, sharp, and $100 off. It’s available at Amazon for just $199.99. It measures 24.5-inches, which is the perfect size for a home office. The specs are pretty good, too. Let’s get right into it then.

The Dell S2522HG has a 1920×1080 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a one millisecond response time. The picture should be vibrant and gameplay buttery smooth. It also has Nvidia G-Sync, which helps eliminate screen tear by synchronizing the monitor’s refresh rate with your computer’s GPU.

This is a phenomenal deal. However, we don’t expect it to last very long. You best nab this monitor now before it’s gone.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

