HP’s radical $150 gaming headset actively cools your ears. Get it for $35 today

When it comes to long gaming sessions, the right headset can really make or break the experience. There’s nothing worse than dealing with aching ears or a sore head. For me, comfort is a top priority. If you value comfort as much as I do, then you’re in luck, as we’ve got a kickass deal on an awesome gaming headset that actively keeps your ears cool even during the sweatiest play sessions. HP’s selling the HP Mindframe Prime wired gaming headset for just $34.99. That’s a massive savings of $115. Let’s get right into the details.

The best thing about this headset is the FrostCap thermoelectric technology. The ear cushions are designed to redirect heat away from your face, which majorly ups the comfort factor. We’ve tried this fascinating tech, and it’s basically like an air conditioner for your ears—an especially welcome and unique feature when you’re wearing the headset for hours on end. It’s also powered by a C-Media Xear surround sound audio chip, which helps create a sense of spatial awareness. According to a review on the HP website, the quality is “surprisingly better than you would expect.” The only downside is that the microphone isn’t detachable. It’s not really a deal-breaker, per se, but it’s still a little annoying.

This price is ridiculous in the best way possible, especially for a headset with active thermoelectric cooling technology. You should definitely pick it up before it’s gone.

Get the HP Mindframe Prime wired gaming headset for $34.99