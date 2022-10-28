This RTX 3060-powered Acer gaming laptop is just $699

Calling all gamers! If you’re on the prowl for an affordable gaming laptop, you’re in luck. Walmart’s currently selling the Acer Nitro 5 for $699, which is a savings of $300. Not only does it have two fans and a quad exhaust port design for keeping things cool, but it’s also offering very powerful internals for the price—namely, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, which is a rare find in a gaming laptop this affordable. Let’s jump right into it.

The Acer Nitro 5 is rocking an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. You should be able to play most games on high graphics without issue, though you may need to dial things back in newer games with strenuous ray-traced graphics. The 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display has a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth and responsive visuals.

This is a phenomenal value, especially if you’re looking to save some big bucks. Don’t miss out.

Get the Acer Nitro 5 for $699 at Walmart