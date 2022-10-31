Oops! Asus just leaked AMD’s unannounced Ryzen 7000 laptop CPU

Are you excited for AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 laptop CPU line? It’s understandable if you aren’t — it doesn’t officially exist yet. But according to a promotional page on the Asus Turkey site, the next version of the Zenbook 14 will be packing a Ryzen 7 7730U nonetheless. A Twitter user notorious for sniffing out leaks spotted the unlikely specs, but release info for the laptop or the hardware it’s packing remain elusive.

According to VideoCardz (and AMD’s new mobile CPU naming scheme), the Ryzen 7 7730U model number indicates a rather tame refresh. Different variants of the 7000 series use brand new RDNA 3 GPUs, conventional RDNA 2 graphics, or the now rather old Vega APU design, as is the case with this laptop. The Ryzen 5 7640U is the most powerful of the leaked CPUs thus far, featuring a new Zen 4 chip and as-yet-unrevealed RDNA 3 graphics. Other specs on the page indicate a nice, if not incredible upgrade for the Zenbook 14 laptop.

Asus

We’re expecting a big push for Ryzen 7000-based laptops to begin early next year at CES 2023, with more varied models (including gaming-focused designs with both integrated and discrete graphics) probably hitting shelves by the summer. In the meantime, we’re looking forward to AMD’s reveal of its next-gen RDNA 3 desktop graphics cards on November 3rd.