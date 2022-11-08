How to block (and unblock) someone in Gmail

If you’re receiving unwanted communications via e-mail from another Gmail user, it’s pretty easy to block them. Messages from blocked users will then automatically be sent to the Spam folder. However, if you change your mind later on, you can always unblock them. Here’s how to do it.

Block (and Unblock) Someone in Gmail on Desktop

Click the “More” icon (three dots) in the top-right corner of the e-mail. Next, select “Block <Contact Name>” from the drop-down menu. IDG / Marshall Gunnell 3. IDG / Marshall Gunnell 4. IDG / Marshall Gunnell 5. If you no longer have an e-mail from the blocked user, you can unblock them from Gmail’s settings. Click the “Settings” icon (the gear icon) in the top-right corner of the screen and then select “See All Settings” at the top of the drop-down menu. IDG / Marshall Gunnell 6. IDG / Marshall Gunnell 7. IDG / Marshall Gunnell

The user is now unblocked and future messages will appear in your inbox.

Block (and unblock) someone in Gmail on mobile

You can also block unwanted Gmail contacts using the mobile app for iOS and Android. Launch the app and open an e-mail from the user you wish to block.

Next, tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the e-mail and select “Block <User name>” in the pop-up menu that appears.

The user is now blocked and all communications from that user will be sent to the Spam folder. To unblock the user on a mobile device, you must locate an e-mail from the user and tap “Unblock Sender” at the top of the e-mail.

The contact is now unblocked and all messages from the user will appear in your inbox.

