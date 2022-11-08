Home
How-To

How to block (and unblock) someone in Gmail

Talk to the hand.
By Marshall Gunnell
PCWorld
Go to Gmail's settings
IDG / Marshall Gunnell

If you’re receiving unwanted communications via e-mail from another Gmail user, it’s pretty easy to block them. Messages from blocked users will then automatically be sent to the Spam folder. However, if you change your mind later on, you can always unblock them. Here’s how to do it.

Block (and Unblock) Someone in Gmail on Desktop

At a glance
  • Time to complete: 5 minutes
1.

You can block and unblock Gmail contacts using Gmail on a desktop browser. The first step is to login to your Gmail account and open an e-mail from the sender you wish to block.

Select an e-mail from the sender you want to block

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

2.


Click the “More” icon (three dots) in the top-right corner of the e-mail. Next, select “Block <Contact Name>” from the drop-down menu.

Block the Gmail contact on desktop

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

3.

You’ll then get a pop-up message asking you to confirm that you want to block the contact. Click the blue “Block” button.

Click Block

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

4.

The contact is now blocked and all future messages will be sent to the Spam folder. If you wish to unblock them, open an e-mail from the blocked contact and click “Unblock Sender” at the top.

Click Unblock Sender

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

5.

If you no longer have an e-mail from the blocked user, you can unblock them from Gmail’s settings. Click the “Settings” icon (the gear icon) in the top-right corner of the screen and then select “See All Settings” at the top of the drop-down menu.

Go to Gmail's Settings

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

6.

Next, select the “Filters and Blocked Addresses” tab in the settings’ header menu. Scroll down to the list of blocked contacts and then click “Unblock” next to the contact you wish to unblock.

Select Filters and Blocked Addresses

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

7.

A pop-up message will appear asking you to confirm that you wish to unblock the contact. Click the blue “Unblock” button.

Click Unblock

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

The user is now unblocked and future messages will appear in your inbox.

Block (and unblock) someone in Gmail on mobile

You can also block unwanted Gmail contacts using the mobile app for iOS and Android. Launch the app and open an e-mail from the user you wish to block.

Tap the email from the sender you wish to block

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

Next, tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the e-mail and select “Block <User name>” in the pop-up menu that appears.

Tap the three dots and block the user

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

The user is now blocked and all communications from that user will be sent to the Spam folder. To unblock the user on a mobile device, you must locate an e-mail from the user and tap “Unblock Sender” at the top of the e-mail.

Tap Unblock Sender

IDG / Marshall Gunnell

The contact is now unblocked and all messages from the user will appear in your inbox.

Related: How to block (and unblock) someone on Facebook

Recent stories by Marshall Gunnell:

Coupon Codes