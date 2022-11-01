The new Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch is $100 off

If you’re interested in living a healthier lifestyle, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal on the new Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch today. Amazon’s selling it for $199.95, which is a savings of $100. This fancy wearable is chock-full of features. Not only does it have a built-in GPS, but it also tracks and rates your stress level. Cool, right? Let’s dive in.

The Sense 2 checks your breathing rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, blood oxygen saturation, and more. These metrics will help inform you of any changes in your well being. This wearable even breaks down your sleep patterns and tracks workouts in real time using a built-in GPS. It also comes with small and large size bands as well as a six month Premium membership, which includes mindfulness sessions and deeper insights into your everyday health.

This is a phenomenal deal, so you better jump on it now before it’s gone.

Get the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch for $199.95 at Amazon