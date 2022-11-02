Home
This Gateway laptop is colorful, fast, and only $250

This is an absolute steal.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
If you’re on the hunt for a chic everyday laptop, then you’re in luck, as we’ve got an epic deal for you today. Walmart’s selling the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $249, which is a savings of $80. The teal exterior is absolutely gorgeous and modern looking. Plus, it even comes with a fingerprint scanner for additional security and a precision touchpad. Let’s get right into the specs.

This Gateway laptop is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s plenty fast for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, checking e-mail, spreadsheet work, and so on. The 15.6-inch IPS display has a resolution of 1920×1080, which is perfectly fine for watching Netflix. For connectivity options, it has one micro SD card slot, one HDMI, one USB Type-C, and two USB 3.0. That’s not too shabby!

This is a fantastic value. You better swoop in now before it’s gone.

Get the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for $249 at Walmart

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

