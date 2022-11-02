This Gateway laptop is colorful, fast, and only $250

If you’re on the hunt for a chic everyday laptop, then you’re in luck, as we’ve got an epic deal for you today. Walmart’s selling the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $249, which is a savings of $80. The teal exterior is absolutely gorgeous and modern looking. Plus, it even comes with a fingerprint scanner for additional security and a precision touchpad. Let’s get right into the specs.

This Gateway laptop is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s plenty fast for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, checking e-mail, spreadsheet work, and so on. The 15.6-inch IPS display has a resolution of 1920×1080, which is perfectly fine for watching Netflix. For connectivity options, it has one micro SD card slot, one HDMI, one USB Type-C, and two USB 3.0. That’s not too shabby!

This is a fantastic value. You better swoop in now before it’s gone.

Get the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for $249 at Walmart