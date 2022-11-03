Nab our favorite Logitech gaming mouse for just $35

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable gaming mouse, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse for just $34.99. It also happens to be our top pick as the best wired gaming mouse here at PCWorld. In our review of the G502 Hero, we rated it four and a half out of five stars plus an Editor’s Choice award. It tics off all the right boxes in terms of power, comfort, and durability. Let’s get right into the specs and features.

The G502 Hero, which is powered by a Logitech Hero sensor, has 11 programmable buttons, a max DPI of 25,600, and RGB lighting. In other words, it’s capable of responding quickly and is entirely customizable. The peripheral is also quite comfortable thanks to its pill-shaped form. While it’s not the lightest mouse out there at 121 grams, it’s still a solid mouse that performs well. It’s a phenomenal pick for serious gamers, that’s for sure.

