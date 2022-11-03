How to watch AMD’s Radeon 7000 and RDNA 3 event live

The day is finally here: AMD is set to announce the first of its next-gen desktop graphics cards based on the long-awaited RDNA 3 design. This will be AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s RTX 40-series and Intel’s brand new ARC cards and, most likely, the last major announcement for desktop hardware in the 2022 calendar year. AMD is live-streaming the announcement this afternoon at 4:00 PM Eastern US time, 1:00 PM Pacific.

How can you watch? It couldn’t be easier: the livestream will be broadcast on YouTube, embedded above. It should be available worldwide on any standard desktop browser or mobile YouTube app. Naturally, PCWorld will be reporting live on the new products.

We’re expecting a flagship Radeon 7000-series graphics card at the very least, something to compete with Nvidia’s RTX 4090. Whether or not it will go toe-to-toe with that three-to-four-slot beast remains to be seen. AMD has taken pains to set expectations for more efficiency instead of raw polygon-pushing power. Exactly when new Radeon cards will be available and how much they’ll cost when they are is anyone’s guess. Based on the usual release patterns, cheaper and less powerful Radeon 7000-based cards should be announced sometime next year.

We’re also expecting Radeon 7000-series laptop cards at some point, possibly early in 2023, though they may not make an appearance at this event.