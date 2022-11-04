Score this RTX-powered Asus TUF gaming laptop for just $749

The Asus TUF Gaming laptop delivers solid gaming performance in a robust package. Walmart’s selling this rig for just $749, which is a savings of $150. According to Asus, it’s made of durable MIL-STD-810H (aka military standard construction), so we expect a relatively robust build. It also has dual fans that self clean and an RGB backlit keyboard. Cool, right? Let’s get into the guts.

This gaming rig is armed with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are entry-level specs for a gaming rig, but an excellent deal for the price—gaming laptops don’t go this cheap very often—and this laptop will play any game you through at it, especially if your games support Nvidia’s frame rate-boosting DLSS tech. You probably just can’t crank the eye candy to 11 in especially strenuous modern games. The 15.6-inch IPS display has a 1920×1080 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, an excellent loadout for an affordable gaming laptop like this.

This is an awesome deal, especially if you’re looking to get your game on without breaking the bank.

Get the Asus TUF Gaming laptop for $749 at Walmart