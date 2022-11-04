A closer look at AMD’s gorgeous Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The cat is out of the bag. Thursday night, AMD formally unveiled its next-gen graphics cards, spearheaded by the $999 Radeon RX 7900 XTX and $899 Radeon RX 7900 XT. These GPUs were built using AMD’s new, radical RDNA 3 architecture, complete with a Ryzen-like chiplet design and the introduction of AI cores.

We’ve already covered all that in our wonky RDNA 3 reveal coverage and a higher-level look at 5 crucial things PC gamers need to know about Ryzen RX 7900. Go read those if you’re interested in deeper technical details, or check out our extensive post-reveal analysis video below, with commentary from other tech experts that PC aficionados should recognize. (Hi Steve! Hi Wendell! Hi Jarred! Hi Brian!)

Here, we’re simply going to showcase the design of AMD’s new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT reference cards. These beautiful GPUs should slip simply into existing gaming rigs thanks to their reasonable power requirements—and look damned good doing it. PCWorld video director Adam Patrick Murray attended AMD’s announcement and was left to wander around the demo room with a camera while editors were off learning about RDNA 3’s guts.

So, here’s a closer look at the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT—solo, in systems, and next to each other for comparison. If you like what you see, please consider subscribing to PCWorld’s YouTube channel! It’ll make Adam happy, and happy Adam take more pictures.

Without further ado, onto the goodness. You can right-click and select “open in new tab” to see any of these pictures in much higher resolution.

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Note: AMD says the FCC markings on the backplate won’t be present in the final version. Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

The Radeon RX 7900 XT atop the 7900 XTX. Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Adam Patrick Murray / IDG