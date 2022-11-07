Home
We love this 144Hz Nixeus ultrawide gaming monitor and it’s 30% off

If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate gaming experience, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a sweet deal on an ultrawide curved monitor that our own Brad Chacos uses for ultra-immersive Forza Horizon and Call of Duty sessions. Amazon’s selling the Nixeus EDG34S ultrawide curved gaming monitor for $383.12, which is a savings of $166.87. From a high refresh rate to a tilting stand, this souped-up monitor has just about anything you could possibly want. Let’s dive right into the specs and features.

The 34-inch Nixeus has a 3440×1440 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a one millisecond response time, and a 1500R curvature. In other words, you can expect sharp details as well as buttery smooth visuals. It’s also AMD Radeon FreeSync certified and Nvidia G-Sync compatible, which should reduce any screen tearing or stuttering issues. For connectivity options, this monitor comes loaded with two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs and two HDMI 2.0.

This is a phenomenal deal on a no-muss, no-fuss, all-business ultrawide monitor with plenty of speed. Don’t miss out.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

