We love this 144Hz Nixeus ultrawide gaming monitor and it’s 30% off

If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate gaming experience, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a sweet deal on an ultrawide curved monitor that our own Brad Chacos uses for ultra-immersive Forza Horizon and Call of Duty sessions. Amazon’s selling the Nixeus EDG34S ultrawide curved gaming monitor for $383.12, which is a savings of $166.87. From a high refresh rate to a tilting stand, this souped-up monitor has just about anything you could possibly want. Let’s dive right into the specs and features.

The 34-inch Nixeus has a 3440×1440 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a one millisecond response time, and a 1500R curvature. In other words, you can expect sharp details as well as buttery smooth visuals. It’s also AMD Radeon FreeSync certified and Nvidia G-Sync compatible, which should reduce any screen tearing or stuttering issues. For connectivity options, this monitor comes loaded with two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs and two HDMI 2.0.

This is a phenomenal deal on a no-muss, no-fuss, all-business ultrawide monitor with plenty of speed. Don’t miss out.

Get the Nixeus EDG34S ultrawide gaming monitor for $383.12 at Amazon