This sleek, RTX 3060-powered Asus ROG Zephryrus laptop is just $899

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that’s fast and lightweight, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal on tap today. Best Buy’s selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus for $899.99, which is a massive savings of $500. It weighs just three and a half pounds, which is unusual for a gaming laptop—most gaming rigs tip the scales at around five pounds or more. The moonlight white color scheme is also swanky as hell and a nice departure from the usual aggressive black-and-red gamer aesthetic. But let’s get right into the most important bit: the guts.

The Zephyrus is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s a powerful combination capable of playing most games at High or Ultra settings without breaking a sweat. The 14-inch display has a 1920×1080 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. According to Asus, the maximum brightness is 300 nits.

This is a killer deal. Gaming laptops with an RTX 3060 and a high-end Ryzen CPU inside usually go for well over a grand, especially in an overall package this svelte and sleek. Don’t miss out.

Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus for $899.99 at Best Buy