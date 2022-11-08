Deal

This sleek, RTX 3060-powered Asus ROG Zephryrus laptop is just $899

This laptop is powerful and just plain lovely.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Asus ROG Zephyrus
Asus

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that’s fast and lightweight, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal on tap today. Best Buy’s selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus for $899.99, which is a massive savings of $500. It weighs just three and a half pounds, which is unusual for a gaming laptop—most gaming rigs tip the scales at around five pounds or more. The moonlight white color scheme is also swanky as hell and a nice departure from the usual aggressive black-and-red gamer aesthetic. But let’s get right into the most important bit: the guts.

The Zephyrus is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s a powerful combination capable of playing most games at High or Ultra settings without breaking a sweat. The 14-inch display has a 1920×1080 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. According to Asus, the maximum brightness is 300 nits.

This is a killer deal. Gaming laptops with an RTX 3060 and a high-end Ryzen CPU inside usually go for well over a grand, especially in an overall package this svelte and sleek. Don’t miss out.

Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus for $899.99 at Best Buy

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Coupon Codes