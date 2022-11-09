Black Friday laptop deals: What to expect and early sales

Black Friday will be here before you know it, and with it comes a colossal wave of awesome laptop deals. However, we’re seeing a bunch of early sales popping up like tulips ahead of the main event. If you’ve long been on the hunt for a screaming-fast gaming machine, a portable 2-in-1, or an affordable everyday laptop, there’s no better time to take the plunge.
Don’t limit yourself to just Amazon, as laptop manufacturers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo are offering juicy discounts. For example, if you peruse Lenovo’s main page, you’ll see some good deals on ThinkPad and Yoga models. You may also want to check out other other online retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and so on. Read on to see the best early deals right now, and scan to the bottom of the article to learn more about what to expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Early Black Friday mainstream laptop deals
The following laptop is a solid option for basic tasks like web browsing and checking email. Sometimes all you need is a barebones machine. Personally, I use a low-powered laptop for writing and watching Netflix. I like the simplicity.
- HP Pavilion Aero, AMD Ryzen 5/AMD Radeon graphics/16GB RAM/13.3-inch 1200p display, $549.99 (32% off at HP)
The HP Pavilion Aero is zippy enough for day-to-day tasks and the minimalist aesthetic is chic and sophisticated. It also weighs a little over two pounds, making it a capable traveling companion.
Early Black Friday content-creation laptop deals
If you need a little more oomph, you should consider a content-creation laptop. These machines typically have high-resolution displays and powerful components. Essentially, they’re designed to handle more resource-heavy tasks like video editing.
The Dell XPS 15 has a gorgeous 15.6-inch OLED display. The resolution is 3456×2160 and the refresh rate is 60Hz. That’s phenomenal for the price.
Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals
Calling all gamers! There’s no better time to scoop up a blisteringly fast gaming machine. The laptops below are both powerful and reasonably priced. They should be able to handle most games on high graphics settings. However, you may want to dial things back for more demanding titles.
- Alienware x14, Intel Core i7/RTX 3050 Ti/16GB RAM/14-inch 1080p display, $1,199.99 (29% off at Dell)
- HP Omen, AMD Ryzen 5/RTX 3050/16GB RAM/16.1-inch 1080p display, $879.99 (29% off at HP)
The Alienware x14 deserves a special call-out, as the combination of an Intel Core i7 CPU and the RTX 3050 Ti GPU is pretty good for the price.
Early Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals
Convertible laptops are a fantastic option for the frequent traveler. You can prop them up like a tent for video conferencing or fold the screen all the way back and, voila, you’ve got a tablet. The picks below are powerful, versatile, and lightweight. Hope you find something that catches your eye.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8, Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/13-inch 1920p display, $799.99 (13% off at Best Buy)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i, Intel Core i7/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB RAM/14-inch 1200p display, $1,329.99 (18% off at Lenovo)
- HP Spectre x360, Intel Core i7/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB RAM/16-inch 1620p display $1,249.99 (29% off at HP)
The HP Spectre x360 has a beautiful display. According to the manufacturer, it has a brightness level of 400 nits. That means you can expect a vibrant picture.
FAQ
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday 2022 is on Friday, November 25, the day after Thanksgiving. If you’re an eager deals hunter, you’ll definitely want to mark this date on your calendar. While you’ll see some good deals throughout the day and over the weekend, we recommend logging on as early as possible, as availability changes at a breakneck pace during this time.
When is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday 2022 is on Monday, November 28. To take advantage of the best deals, we suggest logging on at midnight. This gives you the best chance to snag a deal on something you want before stock runs out.
Which retailers have the best Black Friday laptop deals?
You should definitely scope out Lenovo, HP, Dell, and other laptop manufacturers’ websites. Online retailers like Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy will also have solid deals, no doubt, but probably not as wide a variety as you’ll find from the manufacturers themselves.
Which laptops does PCWorld recommend, the deals notwithstanding?
Hey, the site is called PCWorld, so we test and review an insane amount of laptops. To see our top picks, you can check out our master list of the best laptops of 2022. We also have more granular selections for the best laptops under $1,000, the best laptops under $500, and the best laptops for students. Come Black Friday, there’s a good chance that many of our picks will be discounted, so if you’re looking for something specific, check out the best pick articles.