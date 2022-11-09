Black Friday laptop deals: What to expect and early sales

Black Friday will be here before you know it, and with it comes a colossal wave of awesome laptop deals. However, we’re seeing a bunch of early sales popping up like tulips ahead of the main event. If you’ve long been on the hunt for a screaming-fast gaming machine, a portable 2-in-1, or an affordable everyday laptop, there’s no better time to take the plunge.

Don’t limit yourself to just Amazon, as laptop manufacturers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo are offering juicy discounts. For example, if you peruse Lenovo’s main page, you’ll see some good deals on ThinkPad and Yoga models. You may also want to check out other other online retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and so on. Read on to see the best early deals right now, and scan to the bottom of the article to learn more about what to expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Early Black Friday mainstream laptop deals

The following laptop is a solid option for basic tasks like web browsing and checking email. Sometimes all you need is a barebones machine. Personally, I use a low-powered laptop for writing and watching Netflix. I like the simplicity.

The HP Pavilion Aero is zippy enough for day-to-day tasks and the minimalist aesthetic is chic and sophisticated. It also weighs a little over two pounds, making it a capable traveling companion.

Early Black Friday content-creation laptop deals

If you need a little more oomph, you should consider a content-creation laptop. These machines typically have high-resolution displays and powerful components. Essentially, they’re designed to handle more resource-heavy tasks like video editing.

The Dell XPS 15 has a gorgeous 15.6-inch OLED display. The resolution is 3456×2160 and the refresh rate is 60Hz. That’s phenomenal for the price.

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Calling all gamers! There’s no better time to scoop up a blisteringly fast gaming machine. The laptops below are both powerful and reasonably priced. They should be able to handle most games on high graphics settings. However, you may want to dial things back for more demanding titles.

The Alienware x14 deserves a special call-out, as the combination of an Intel Core i7 CPU and the RTX 3050 Ti GPU is pretty good for the price.

Early Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals

Convertible laptops are a fantastic option for the frequent traveler. You can prop them up like a tent for video conferencing or fold the screen all the way back and, voila, you’ve got a tablet. The picks below are powerful, versatile, and lightweight. Hope you find something that catches your eye.

The HP Spectre x360 has a beautiful display. According to the manufacturer, it has a brightness level of 400 nits. That means you can expect a vibrant picture.