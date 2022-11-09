Black Friday TV deals: What to expect and early sales

Black Friday TV deals typically begin in early November, then crescendo on Thanksgiving and Black Friday itself. And don’t think of waiting until the last minute, either—you can always buy the TV you’d like now, and then return it if you find a better TV deal afterwards.

We’re curating the best TV deals leading up to Black Friday with several things in mind. First, retailers can offer discounts, then raise prices, and then lower them again to accurately (though disingenuously) say they’re offering a Black Friday discount. So, we’re keeping an eye out for legitimate price drops, not pricing tomfoolery.

Second, we’re aiming to highlight great deals on truly good TVs, even if the model may be a year or two old. Bottom line: Our goal is to help you score the best value for your dollar.

The best early Black Friday TV deals

We’ve compared TVs across major retailers, looking to find both solid discounts as well as good prices on quality tech. We don’t list all of the specifications here, but we’ll explain some of our reasoning below.

There’s something for everyone here. Regarding the LG OLED deal atop our list, we consider an OLED TV a premium purchase, and a 48-inch OLED will work well for a bedroom or den. Sony’s deal on its 4K 65-inch model offers a nice size, a Google TV interface, and full-array LED display for improved contrast (though image quality won’t be as good as the LG OLED).

The 75-inch Samsung model is a massive, quality TV at at a good price. The Vizio TV we’ve highlighted isn’t particularly bright, but with minimal input lag it’s good for gaming—as is the Sony, for that matter, with some PlayStation-specific features like minimal lag, too.

We’re pretty sure that the TCL deal at Walmart is sold out near you, but you might give it a click to check. That’s a very cheap price for a very large 55-inch 4K TV.