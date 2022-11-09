Black Friday desktop PC deals: What to expect and early sales

It’s that time of the year again and Black Friday deals have already begun, with retailers offering deals on everything from home-office computers to gaming PCs and all-in-ones. While we’d normally advise you to hold out until Black Friday itself, some truly great deals are already available. What’s more, many retailers are offering price protection so you can make your purchase now and rest assured you’ll end up with the best price.

We’ve curated the best deals on computers from all of your favorite retailers. We’re already seeing some great discounts on desktop computers, particularly gaming PCs and all-in-ones from the likes of Dell, HP, Newegg, BestBuy, and more. We will continue to track down the best computer deals on offer leading up and during Black Friday and highlight them below.

Best early Black Friday desktop computer deals

There are already impressive deals available on gaming PCs from BestBuy, Dell, and Adorama. We expect similar deals to show up over the next few weeks, but if any of these models appeal to you, then it’s probably safe to pull the trigger now.

If you’re looking for a great budget gaming computer, then you can’t go wrong with the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme deal from BestBuy. It’s not often that you see the impressive combo of the Ryzen 7 and RX 6700 XT for less than $1,000, and these parts will easily allow you to play the latest AAA games with solid frame rates.

On the high-end, don’t be turned off by the boring aesthetic of the Dell XPS Desktop. This model may not look the part of a premium gaming rig, but it’s fully loaded with exceptional hardware and it’s currently on sale for 25% off on the Dell website.

Best early Black Friday all-in-one computer deals

There are a few deals on all-in-ones currently available, but we expect more to come in the next few weeks leading up to Black Friday. HP has a great line of AiO computers, and it is the retailer with the best deals right now.

HP AiO 24, Ryzen 5/AMD Radeon Graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/23.5-inch 1080p display, $729.99 (23% off on HP)

HP AiO 34, Core i7/RTX 3060/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/34-inch 1440p display, $2,069.99 (12% off on HP)

Apple iMac, M1/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/23.5-inch 4.5K display, $1,449.99 ($50 off on Adorama)

The HP AiO 24 is a decent option for a family computer or those without a lot of room on their desktop, and it’s on sale for 23 percent off on HP’s website. The HP AiO 34, however, is HP’s top of the line model, and it’s decked out with a beautiful display and discrete graphics cards—a rarity for an AiO. It’s pricey, but the current discount is in line with what we have seen in past years and you likely won’t see it for much cheaper.