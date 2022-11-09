Black Friday desktop PC deals: What to expect and early sales

It’s that time of the year again and Black Friday deals have already begun, with retailers offering deals on everything from home-office computers to gaming PCs and all-in-ones. While we’d normally advise you to hold out until Black Friday itself, some truly great deals are already available. What’s more, many retailers are offering price protection so you can make your purchase now and rest assured you’ll end up with the best price.
We’ve curated the best deals on computers from all of your favorite retailers. We’re already seeing some great discounts on desktop computers, particularly gaming PCs and all-in-ones from the likes of Dell, HP, Newegg, BestBuy, and more. We will continue to track down the best computer deals on offer leading up and during Black Friday and highlight them below.
Best early Black Friday desktop computer deals
There are already impressive deals available on gaming PCs from BestBuy, Dell, and Adorama. We expect similar deals to show up over the next few weeks, but if any of these models appeal to you, then it’s probably safe to pull the trigger now.
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme, Ryzen 7/RX 6700 XT/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $999.99 (29% off on BestBuy)
- iBuyPower TraceMR 258i, Ryzen 7/RTX 3060/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $1,099.00 (15% off on Walmart)
- Alienware Aurora R14, Ryzen 7/RX 6800 XT/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/1TB HDD, $1,599.99 (30% off on Dell)
- Dell XPS Desktop, Core i7/RTX 3090/32GB RAM/512GB SSD/1TB HDD, $2,349.99 (25% off on Dell)
- HP Victus 15L, Ryzen 7/RX 6600 XT/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $999.99 (26% off on HP)
- Omen 40L, Core i7/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD, $1,629.99 (24% off on HP)
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme, Core i9/RTX 3070/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/2TB HDD, $1,769.99 (26% off on Adorama)
If you’re looking for a great budget gaming computer, then you can’t go wrong with the CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme deal from BestBuy. It’s not often that you see the impressive combo of the Ryzen 7 and RX 6700 XT for less than $1,000, and these parts will easily allow you to play the latest AAA games with solid frame rates.
On the high-end, don’t be turned off by the boring aesthetic of the Dell XPS Desktop. This model may not look the part of a premium gaming rig, but it’s fully loaded with exceptional hardware and it’s currently on sale for 25% off on the Dell website.
Best early Black Friday all-in-one computer deals
There are a few deals on all-in-ones currently available, but we expect more to come in the next few weeks leading up to Black Friday. HP has a great line of AiO computers, and it is the retailer with the best deals right now.
- HP AiO 24, Ryzen 5/AMD Radeon Graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/23.5-inch 1080p display, $729.99 (23% off on HP)
- HP AiO 34, Core i7/RTX 3060/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/34-inch 1440p display, $2,069.99 (12% off on HP)
- Apple iMac, M1/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/23.5-inch 4.5K display, $1,449.99 ($50 off on Adorama)
The HP AiO 24 is a decent option for a family computer or those without a lot of room on their desktop, and it’s on sale for 23 percent off on HP’s website. The HP AiO 34, however, is HP’s top of the line model, and it’s decked out with a beautiful display and discrete graphics cards—a rarity for an AiO. It’s pricey, but the current discount is in line with what we have seen in past years and you likely won’t see it for much cheaper.
FAQ
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday 2022 will fall on Friday, November 25th. However, many retailers have already started to offer great discounts on desktop computers.
What should I look for in a Black Friday computer deal?
You’ll see a dizzying array of deals when searching for a desktop computer on Black Friday, but they won’t all be good values. When looking at your new computer’s CPU, get at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, both of which will provide plenty of processing power for everyday computing tasks. If you don’t intend to do any PC gaming, then feel free to save some money by going with integrated graphics. However, if you are looking to get your game on, we recommend at least an Nvidia GeForce 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, as these are the least expensive discrete graphics cards that can handle ray tracing well. If you aren’t interested in those cutting-edge lighting effects, however, the RTX 3050 and Radeon RX 6600 also provide good 1080p gaming performance at even lower prices.
As for RAM, shoot for a minimum of 16GB for content-creation apps and gaming, but for general-purpose internet browsing and mundane office tasks, 8GB should suffice. Storage size is dependent upon your personal needs, but it’s generally a good idea to opt for an SSD over a standard HDD as they are much faster and don’t significantly affect the price of a desktop PC. Additionally, if you intend to go for an all-in-one with an integrated display, look for a display with a minimum resolution of 1080p.
What are the best early Black Friday computer deals?
We’re currently seeing good deals from Dell on its range of desktop PCs, both their Alienware gaming line-up as well as the productivity workhorse XPS desktop line. Additionally, a number of CyberPowerPCs are being discounted across different retailers. If you’re looking for an all-in-one computer, then HP is the place to look right now. HP is offering discounts on multiple different models, ranging from their entry level 24-inch AiO to their top of the line 34-inch AiO beauty.