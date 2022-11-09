Nab Logitech’s spectacular C922 Pro Stream webcam for just $40

There’s nothing more annoying than blurry video during a videoconferencing call. If you’re looking to upgrade your webcam, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a sweet deal for you today. GameStop’s selling the fantastic Logitech C922 Pro Stream webcam for $39.99, which is a savings of $40. Not only does it work with popular streaming platforms like OBS, but it also has two omni-directional microphones, which captures more sound from different angles. Cool, right? Let’s dive right into the specs and other features.

With the Pro Stream, you can run 1080p video at 30fps or 720p at 60fps. As someone who uses a 1080p webcam on a regular basis, trust me, it makes a huge difference on work calls. 720p tends to be the standard resolution, especially on laptops. This webcam will have you looking crisper than all your coworkers. The Logitech C922 Pro Stream also offers HD autofocus as well as light correction to add even more sharpness to your video.

This is an excellent value for an excellent webcam, so I don’t expect this deal to last very long. Act soon!

Get the Logitech C922 Pro Stream webcam for $39.99 at GameStop